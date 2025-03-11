Atria Investments Inc Acquires 248 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,789,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $581.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $637.57 and a 200 day moving average of $725.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.