Atria Investments Inc Acquires 658 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of US Foods by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 348,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in US Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,061 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,001,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 121.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 3,175.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 164,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.86. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Melius started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

