Atria Investments Inc Acquires 843 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,949,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM opened at $192.35 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $169.17 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aparna Ramesh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.86, for a total value of $201,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,590.12. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

