Atria Investments Inc Acquires 9,176 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 244,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 581,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after buying an additional 63,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

HXL opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $75.86.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

