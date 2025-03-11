Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,609 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in BancFirst by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

BancFirst Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $132.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.32.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In related news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,480. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,500. This represents a 10.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,500,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

