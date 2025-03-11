Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 830,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,049,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,772.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 560.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,928,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,746 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VSS stock opened at $115.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average is $119.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.