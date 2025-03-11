Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 120,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

