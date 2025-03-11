Atria Investments Inc Buys 10,329 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 496,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 152,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 376,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

