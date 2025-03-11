Atria Investments Inc Buys 1,569 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

MDYG stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

