Atria Investments Inc Buys 426 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWI. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.33.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $143.73 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.68 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

