Atria Investments Inc Buys 4,922 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.45% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,065,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 73,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 185,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

