Atria Investments Inc Decreases Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

