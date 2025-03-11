Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

IYJ stock opened at $130.94 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.86 and a fifty-two week high of $144.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.98.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

