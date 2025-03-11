Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 1,945.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 12,845.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 40,543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at $858,868.64. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,636. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

