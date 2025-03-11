Atria Investments Inc Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 894,345 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after buying an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after buying an additional 596,141 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,006.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 479,965 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,026.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 495,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 471,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.