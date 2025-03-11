Atria Investments Inc Has $1.53 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sanmina by 255.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,903,000 after acquiring an additional 366,653 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 381,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,090,000 after purchasing an additional 325,974 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 922,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,138,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 124,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Sanmina by 36.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after buying an additional 107,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

SANM opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.09.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SANM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $835,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,520. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,896 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

