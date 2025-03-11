Atria Investments Inc Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 5.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.93.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.