Atria Investments Inc Has $1.60 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NOBL opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.84. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $94.83 and a 52-week high of $108.79.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
