Atria Investments Inc Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 172,370 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,458,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,866,000 after acquiring an additional 58,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $8,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other RLI news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.35 per share, with a total value of $356,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,931,206.50. This trade represents a 3.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 400 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,205.05. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

