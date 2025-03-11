Atria Investments Inc Has $1.66 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,873 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in HP by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 160,268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in HP by 40.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 132,269 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 40,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,401,987.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,724.80. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,643 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,565 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

