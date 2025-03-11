Atria Investments Inc Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 441.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 241,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $336.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.46 and a 200 day moving average of $346.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

