Atria Investments Inc Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $241.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $171.45 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

