Atria Investments Inc Has $1.70 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,109,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,140,000 after buying an additional 1,725,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,241,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,822,000 after acquiring an additional 364,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,789,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,075,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,870,000 after purchasing an additional 798,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,962 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

