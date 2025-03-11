Atria Investments Inc Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $153.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

