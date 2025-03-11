Atria Investments Inc Has $1.86 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VRT opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

