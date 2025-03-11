Atria Investments Inc Has $1.87 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

Shares of CGDV opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

