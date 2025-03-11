Atria Investments Inc Has $1.88 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 160.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 160,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $145.71 and a one year high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

