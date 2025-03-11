Atria Investments Inc Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. FMR LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 67.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,558,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,081,000 after purchasing an additional 629,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 391,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,158,000 after buying an additional 305,555 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 517,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,098,000 after buying an additional 174,630 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $18,308,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 387,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,438,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $181.03 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.10 and a 52 week high of $192.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.86 and its 200-day moving average is $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.43%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

