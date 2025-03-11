Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBH opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

