Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

