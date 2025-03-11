Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,903,000 after buying an additional 2,998,174 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,153 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,768,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,215 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,474,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,559 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.