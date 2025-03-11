Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $67,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,427.85. This represents a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,042 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $1,752,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,258,583.12. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $72.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

