Atria Investments Inc Purchases 502 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 32.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $237.06 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.69.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

