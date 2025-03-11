Atria Investments Inc Purchases 6,946 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream stock opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.05. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

