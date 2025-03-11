Atria Investments Inc Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $68.77.
The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
