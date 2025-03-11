Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 97,985 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter.

BSCQ stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

