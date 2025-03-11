Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.10% of Compass Diversified worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,338,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80,402 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,637,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,305,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 857,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 115.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CODI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

NYSE CODI opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

