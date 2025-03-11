Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 645.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,816,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 926,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,891,000 after buying an additional 321,765 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 263,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after buying an additional 51,715 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,051,000.

NYSEARCA:CLOI opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

