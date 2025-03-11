Atria Investments Inc Sells 173 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MC. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $718,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,390. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $260,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at $291,116. This trade represents a 47.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 147.73%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

