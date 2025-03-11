Atria Investments Inc Sells 185 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total transaction of $1,168,007.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,988.23. The trade was a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,086. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.74 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.92.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

