Atria Investments Inc Sells 4,015 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

