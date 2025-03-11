Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.46 and a 12 month high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,029.86. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $4,477,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,454,764.88. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,193. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

