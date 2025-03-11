Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 440.20 ($5.67) and traded as high as GBX 527 ($6.79). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 503 ($6.48), with a volume of 370,085 shares changing hands.

Banco Santander Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 440.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 395.70.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

