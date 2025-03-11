Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $21,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 77.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of GFS opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on GlobalFoundries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

