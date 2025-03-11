BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.72.

BILL stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4,346.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

