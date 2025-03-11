Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 5,736 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 8.2% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 580,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,853,000 after purchasing an additional 42,251 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,889,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,531.55. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,182 shares of company stock worth $18,192,354. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.13 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

