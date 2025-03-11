Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 669.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 21.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley raised Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.5 %

BC stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $96.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

