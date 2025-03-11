Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and traded as high as $28.33. Buzzi shares last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 7,791 shares.
Buzzi Stock Down 2.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.
Buzzi Company Profile
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
