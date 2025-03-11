Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.70. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 2,600 shares trading hands.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caldwell Partners International
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.