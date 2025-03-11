Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.49 and traded as low as C$6.00. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.05, with a volume of 540,812 shares.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$82,800.00. Also, Director John Festival bought 75,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
